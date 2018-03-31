Concord softball splits with West Virginia State - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord softball splits with West Virginia State

Posted:
ATHENS, WV (WVVA) -

The Concord softball team continued their four game homestand Saturday with a doubleheader against West Virginia State. The Mountain Lions split the pair of contests, taking home a 5-2 win in game one and 5-2 defeat in game two. They move to 10-12 overall and 7-5 in the Mountain East. Next up, they are at UVa-Wise for a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.