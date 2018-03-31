Concord baseball splits with Fairmont State

The Concord baseball gave up 31 runs in a pair of losses to Shepherd on Friday and back in action Saturday against Fairmont State the Mountain Lions were able to come away with a split in their doubleheader with the Falcons. Concord exploded for 18 runs in game one in a 18-2 victory, but fell in game two 4-2. The Mountain Lions move to 14-10 overall and 8-4 in the Mountain East. They are back in action next weekend at Fairmont State.