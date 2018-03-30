DHHR to add new CPS workers in three counties

The Dept. for Health and Human Resources is allocating 48 current D-H-H-R jobs to ensure that child services workers can respond to every child in need of help.

"We have individuals out there who work so hard at making sure our children are protected," says Cabinet Secy. of the W.V. Dept. of Health and Human Resources, Bill Crouch.

The number of case loads for D-H-H-R has risen 34 percent over the past four years.

"I know there are CPS workers in the state that have caseloads that are 335 times higher than are recommended. They are overburdened and because of that they are just spread so thin and not able to do the very best job that we know they wanna do," says Exec. Dir. for Reachh Family Resource Cntr., Beth Sizemore.

With so many cases being reported..D-H-H-R wants to ensure children in Mercer Co. can be taken care of effectively. A major problem with the heavy load on CPS workers? A drug epidemic.

"83 percent of our children in foster care are there because one or both parents have a drug problem.. either an addiction or overdose, and it is creating an enormous increase in need for our CPS workers," says Cabinet Secretary of the W.V. Dept. of Health and Human Resources, Bill Crouch.

Although 48 workers might not appear to be enough, some say it's helping.

"48 is better than 20, it's better than four and it's definitely a step in the right direction," says Executive Dir. for Child Protective, Shiloh Woodard.

D-H-H-R Sec., Crouch tells us that McDowell Co. will get two more CPR workers, Mercer Co. will get three and Raleigh Co. will get one.