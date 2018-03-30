WVU Tech splits doubleheader with Midway - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVU Tech splits doubleheader with Midway

Posted:
BECKLEY (WVVA) -

Fresh off of a pair of wins earlier in the week against Montreat College, The WVU Tech baseball looked to continue that momentum on Friday against Midway University. The Golden Bears took game one 11-5 but fell in game two 10-2. The Golden Bears and Eagles will finish off their on Saturday at Epling Stadium. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.