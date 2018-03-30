Concord baseball swept by Shepherd - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord baseball swept by Shepherd

Posted:
ATHENS, WV (WVVA) -

Friday afternoon a battle of division leaders met up in Athens. Shepherd defeated Concord in two games at Anderson Field. 13-2 in game one and 18-9 in game two. The Mountain Lions drop to 13-9 on the season. Next up, they host Fairmont State for a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.