Hinton Railroad Days in jeopardy after Amtrak announcement

Sources tell WVVA multiple positions were terminated at the DISH facility in Bluewell this week. TMore >>
The Dept. for Health and Human Resources is allocating 48 current D-H-H-R jobs to ensure that child services workers can respond to every child in need of help.More >>
Hinton, West Virginia, is a city that finds its identity on the railroad tracks. In fact, the very existence of the historic location is dependent upon them.More >>
Friday marks the beginning of the Jewish holiday Passover.More >>
A Wyoming County man admits to a scheme that involved buying homes and burning them down to collect the insurance money.More >>
The once well lit streets of Mullens will soon be a little darker.More >>
New River Community and Technical College (NRCTC) lost one of their leaders on Friday.More >>
The past weekend was great for the Bluefield State College civil engineering students.More >>
