Jobs allocated for children's safety

The Department of Health and Human Resources is allocating 48 child protective services positions across the state of West Virginia. DHHR wants to provide additional support to alleviate the CPS workload.

Case loads for DHHR has risen to 34 percent over the last 4 years. The increase in staff will help CPS with responding to the welfare of children.

Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia DHHR Bill Crouch says CPS is dedicated to children's protections and ensuring every child's safety.

"83 percent of our children in foster care are there because one or both parents have a drug problem," Crouch says. "It's creating an enormous increase in need for our CPS Workers."

Crouch confirmed that DHHR is allocating three workers to Mercer County, two workers for McDowell County and one worker in Raleigh County.