Local Jewish community prepares for Passover

Friday marks the beginning of the Jewish holiday Passover.

Bluefield, WV residents Kathleen and Joel Wides are preparing for Seder, which occurs after sundown on the first night of Passover. Seder includes a traditional dinner that includes recipes that have been passed through the Jewish community for generation.

The Wides cooked Matzah balls for Seder, which uses Matzah, a traditional Jewish bread. Observers of Passover cannot eat other types of leavening, such as yeast or baking soda over the duration of Passover.

Seder also includes a telling from the Hagaddah, which chronicles the Exodus of the Jews from Egypt. Hundreds of thousands of versions of the Hagaddah exist, with many different families having their own unique version.

Passover lasts for seven days.