Local Jewish community prepares for Passover - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Local Jewish community prepares for Passover

Posted:
By Ross Harris, Weekend Meteorologist/ Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Kathleen Wides prepares Matzah balls Kathleen Wides prepares Matzah balls
BLUEFIELD, WV -

Friday marks the beginning of the Jewish holiday Passover. 

Bluefield, WV residents Kathleen and Joel Wides are preparing for Seder, which occurs after sundown on the first night of Passover. Seder includes a traditional dinner that includes recipes that have been passed through the Jewish community for generation. 

The Wides cooked Matzah balls for Seder, which uses Matzah, a traditional Jewish bread. Observers of Passover cannot eat other types of leavening, such as yeast or baking soda over the duration of Passover.

Seder also includes a telling from the Hagaddah, which chronicles the Exodus of the Jews from Egypt. Hundreds of thousands of versions of the Hagaddah exist, with many different families having their own unique version. 

Passover lasts for seven days.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.