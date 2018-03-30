Bluefield DISH lays off employees as Christiansburg facility closes

Sources tell WVVA multiple positions were terminated at the DISH facility in Bluewell this week. They tell us that many of the workers were salaried, and were told they could apply for lower paying hourly jobs.

Those allegations were not confirmed by the company today.

DISH corporate offices did release the following statement to WVVA:

“As a customer service organization, our team in Bluefield is dedicated to supporting our subscribers. Several factors, including changes in technology and enhanced online resources, have reduced the volume of calls and customer contacts we receive. As a result, we have taken the very difficult step of rightsizing our team with a limited number of reductions. Bluefield remains an important market for DISH, and we remain committed to our team members, and our future, in the region.”

This round of layoffs comes after the announcement that the Christiansburg, Virginia DISH facility will close in June.