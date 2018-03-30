NRCTC loses a leader

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) New River Community and Technical College (NRCTC) lost one of their leaders on Friday. The school's Communications Chief Libby Belcher retired.



The public relations expert was instrumental in not only the planning stages of the construction of the Beaver campus, but also the purchase of the Princeton location. In addition to overseeing NRCTC's day-to-day communications and public relations, she played a critical role in planning for the renovation of the Lewisburg campus.



"I've been here from the beginning, from when it was created from Glenville State in 2003. I've seen it grow from day one and it's been phenomenal to see what we've accomplished," said Belcher.



She plans to use her newfound freedom spending time with family and traveling. In fact, she said she is headed to Florida on vacation next week.