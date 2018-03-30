WANTED: Man accused of using stolen debit card in Raleigh County

The West Virginia State Police in Beckley is asking the public's help identifying a man wanted in connection with a stolen debit card.

Senior Trooper S.G. Milam tells WVVA the stolen card was used Thursday night (10:44 p.m.) at the Little General Store in McArthur.

Trooper Milam says they believe the thief has ties to the Columbus, Ohio area.

You have have any information about the identity of the man pictured in this article, call 304-256-6700.