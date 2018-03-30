WANTED: Man accused of using stolen debit card in Raleigh County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WANTED: Man accused of using stolen debit card in Raleigh County

Posted:
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

The West Virginia State Police in Beckley is asking the public's help identifying a man wanted in connection with a stolen debit card. 

Senior Trooper S.G. Milam tells WVVA the stolen card was used Thursday night (10:44 p.m.) at the Little General Store in McArthur.

Trooper Milam says they believe the thief has ties to the Columbus, Ohio area.

You have have any information about the identity of the man pictured in this article, call 304-256-6700. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.