BSC civil engineering students win first place in competition

A big win for Bluefield State College civil engineering students.

Every spring, Regional Conference of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) hosts an engineer event competition. This year, it was held at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

Competing with schools like Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia, Bluefield State College students received first place for their steel bridge project.

BSC civil engineering students also took home four additional prizes for the bridge project; earning the first place for Lightness, Efficiency, Economy, and Speed of Construction. It culminated in a 1st Place finish overall.

Student Jessie Rehwald commented: "It was an amazing and super fun experience for everyone on the team. Looking at different ideas and perspectives about engineering is significant for our growth as future engineers."

Now, the Bluefield State team will participate in the nationals at the end of May.