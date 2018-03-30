Virginia man arrested for sexual involvement with teen in 1980s

A grand jury in Wise County, Virginia has indicted a man for his alleged sexual involvement with a female teenager who was working for him at the time.

The indictments stem from allegations that took place in the 1980s.

Jeffrey D. Rolen, 66, of Wise, VA was charged with "10 felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor by a person in a supervisory position," according to Corinne Geller with the Virginia State Police. Click here for the legal definition of the charges. Each count carries a 1-5 year prison term.

The VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office started the investigation following allegations made against Rolen. He was arrested on March 28 and was booked into the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.