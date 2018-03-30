Police kill suspect wanted in murder of Kentucky police officer - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Police kill suspect wanted in murder of Kentucky police officer

Posted:

HOPKINSVILLE, KY--The search for a suspect that police say shot and killed a police officer in Kentucky has come to an end.

Police in Clarksville, Tennessee say they shot and Killed James Kennith Decoursey early Friday morning.

Police say Decoursey shot and killed Hopkinsville Kentucky police officer Phillip Meacham while impersonating a police officer.

Decoursey fled the scene in a stolen pickup truck.

Police caught up with Decoursey off of Interstate 24 in Clarksville.

"Phillip was a good guy,” said Hopkinsville Mayor Carter Hendricks. “An athlete, just a likable guy, fun to be around, a good man, a good parent, a good husband. Just a good guy who wanted to serve his community and had been doing so through the Christian County Sheriff's Office for a number of years before coming to us just about a year ago. So, he was one of the best of the best."

Officer Meacham leaves behind a wife and two school-aged children.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.