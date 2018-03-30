Renowned W.Va. cold case author, historian passes away

A grand jury in Wise County, Virginia has indicted a man for his alleged sexual involvement with a female teenager who was working for him at the time.More >>
The author of West Virginia Unsolved Murders has passed away.More >>
The search for a suspect that police say shot and killed a police officer in Kentucky has come to an end.More >>
Cyberbullying on social media platforms is becoming a huge problem.More >>
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed a bill earlier this week that will put a limit on addictive pain medication prescriptions. The measure will limit those with acute pain, such as a broken arm or leg, to just a four day supply of opioids.More >>
The suspect wanted in connection with the February bank robbery in Bluewell has been arrested and is now sitting in a Michigan jail.More >>
