Renowned W.Va. cold case author, historian passes away

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The author of West Virginia Unsolved Murders has passed away.



George Albert Bragg of Beaver died on Tuesday, March 27th in Cleveland, Ohio. The renowned historian and photographer was beloved in West Virginia for not only his compelling storytelling, but his unwavering commitment to shining a light on unsolved murders.



In his obituary, Bragg's family said his greatest passion was photography. "For three decades, he worked as a professional photographer specializing in panoramic photography utilizing an antique Cirkut Camera and was one of only 20 photographers in the United States experienced in this unique format. He never lost his passion for mastering new challenges in photography and was also one of the first professionals in the area to offer drone images commercially. As a former coal miner, George had a deep respect and constant interest in the history of Southern West Virginia."



One of his proudest achievements, according to his family, was being the organizer and leader of TNT (Tourists Not Trash), a community group which won a battle preventing a mega-landfill from being constructed at Garden Ground on the site which now houses the Boy Scout Summit.



The Beckley Police Dept. paid special tribute to Bragg on Friday with a release saying:



"The Beckley Police Department has lost a true friend. George Bragg documented history with his outstanding photography for The Beckley Police Department, The Southern Regional Highway Safety Office and many other organizations, events and people. Thank you Sir for the unwavering support!!!"

Bragg and his wife Melody operated a local publishing company specializing in publications telling the rich history of the West Virginia Coalfields. He attended the WV Institute of Technology in Montgomery and the College of West Virginia in Beckley.

A memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 2, 2018 at Blue Ridge Funeral Home, 5251 Robert C Byrd Drive, Beckley, WV. Friends may call prior to the service beginning at 5:00 p.m. Arrangements are being entrusted to Blue Ridge Funeral Home, Prosperity.