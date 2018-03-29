High School Administrator, Cyberbullying not tolerated

Cyberbullying on social media platforms is becoming a huge problem.

According to statistics from stopbullying.org, 21 percent of students ages 12-18 experience bullying.

Bluefield High School Principal Mike Collins has a zero tolerance policy for harassment against another student. "If we feel it is something that will come back into the schools then we will definitely deal with that," Collins said. We make immediate contact with parents and guardians."

Students might not consider the consequences of one social media post.

Kim Ross is a branding and marketing specialist for her company "Beecome Irresistible LLC." She says all high school students should think about what they post because it can follow them into their adult life.

"Even if your still in high school, you go to college, they're going to look into your social media accounts," Ross says. "It's kind of like an unspoken resume. They're going to do some background on you and you want to make sure your showing up the right way."