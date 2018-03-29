Brehm throws no-no in win over Liberty - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Brehm throws no-no in win over Liberty

NEW RICHMOND -

The Wyoming East softball improved to 3-0 after a 8-0 win over Liberty on Thursday night. Junior pitcher Holly Brehm threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts. The Warriors are back in action this weekend in Chapmanville. The Raiders take on Summers County on April 2nd. 

