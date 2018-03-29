Restaurant making Easter brighter for kids - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Restaurant making Easter brighter for kids

By Jennifer Roberts, Multimedia Journalist- Bluefield Newsroom
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Portabella Italian Restaurant will be giving away free Easter baskets this Saturday. 

The basket giving will be at the uptown location beginning at noon. The event will end after all the Easter baskets have been given away to children. 

The staff and community came together to make baskets for kids, showing that Easter is also a holiday for giving and caring.  

Children will have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny and have their picture taken by a photographer. 

