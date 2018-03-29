Gov. Justice signs bill to limit opioid prescriptions

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed a bill earlier this week that will put a limit on addictive pain medication prescriptions.

The measure will limit those with acute pain, such as a broken arm or leg, to a much smaller supply of opioids.

"Basically, this is a way of protecting our community. We all know that there is a problem. It's already been identified and it's being addressed now. Furthermore, it does reassure the medical community that we are on the right track of doing the right thing," said Dr. Byron Smith, an emergency physician at Princeton Community Hospital.

While the bill will help to limit the amount of addictive pain medications that patient can receive, Smith says that it will take help from all parties involved to truly make a difference when it comes to stopping the opioid crisis.

"It's not just a problem for the physician. It's not a problem for the nurse practitioner. It's not a problem for the PA or the nurse that you see. It's all of our problem. It's the patient's responsibility. It's the physician's responsibility. It's all of our responsibility, even if it's a family member. And the only way that we can make this better is if we work together as a community," Smith said.

The new law is set to take effect on June 7, 2018.