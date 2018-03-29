West Virginia governor signs bill eliminating arts agency - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia governor signs bill eliminating arts agency

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) -

 West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a bill eliminating the Department of Education and the Arts.

The governor's office said in a news release that he noted that no programs would have federal funding reduced. The release said the legislation will place all education operations under the Department of Education while saving money.

Justice said a Department of the Arts and Culture and History will be created and will answer directly to him.

Earlier this month, Justice fired department secretary Gayle Manchin. Manchin is a former state school board president and is the wife of Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. Justice is a Republican who switched from the Democratic Party last year.

The department's agencies include Culture and History, Public Broadcasting, the Center for Professional Development, the Library Commission, Rehabilitation Services and Volunteer West Virginia.

