Bluewell bank robbery suspect captured, extradited to Michigan

The suspect wanted in connection with the February bank robbery in Bluewell has been arrested and is now sitting in a Michigan jail.

According to Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler, the suspect, Donovan Lyles, 29, of Detroit was arrested earlier this month during a drug raid in Kanawha County. On March 19, Lyles waived his extradition back to Michigan to face bank robbery and arson charges. He was booked into the Wayne County, MI jail on March 26.

Sitler said once charges against Lyles are resolved in Michigan, a detainer will be placed on him to face charges in West Virginia. Sitler also said the case has been referred to the FBI for possible federal charges.

The First Community Bank in Bluewell was robbed on February 8. At the time, investigators said Lyles was dressed as a woman; wearing a wig and carrying a purse. A total of $1,702 was taken during the armed robbery.

Kara Dawn Keen, 29, of Bluefield, Virginia was charged in connection with the bank robbery in Bluewell. Investigators have previously said she was driving the getaway vehicle. She's being held in Southern Regional Jail without bond.

