'Peeping Tom' arrested in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Beckley Police Dept. has arrested a 'peeping tom.'

Aaron Pettry of Rock Creek was charged with stalking on Friday, March 23, after he was caught on camera touching himself near a home on Sandstone Drive in Beckley.



Patrolman N.J. Walters was able to obtain several pictures showing the defendant looking into the victims window with his hands placed in the genital area.



After making some of the pictures public through the department's social media, Beckley Police were able to identify the suspect as Pettry.



In a previous press release, Beckley Police said they had received multiple reports of a peeping tom/ trespasser during the night hours in the same area on Sandstone Drive around the Greenbrier Estates complex.



Pettry has since been released on bond.