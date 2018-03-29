Ross Harris is a meteorologist and a reporter with the WVVA News Team. Ross has been fascinated by the weather since age 5 and is thrilled to share that fascination with the Two Virginias! You can catch him on air on Saturdays and Sundays at 6:00 PM and 11:00 PM.

Ross grew up in Wilmington, North Carolina, a town impacted by a succession of hurricanes in the late 1990s. This violent weather begged the question: If the atmosphere is capable of that, then what’s going to happen next? Thus began Ross’s reverence for the atmosphere and his obsession with figuring out the latest trick Mother Nature has up her sleeve. Ross attended North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC where he decided his obsession was worth learning more about and earned a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology in December 2017.(Yes, the same NC State where Katherine Thompson learned!) Ross has spent years as the unofficial weatherman of countless classrooms, sports teams, friend groups and summer camps and is excited to make a career out of that title.

Ross has a lot of hobbies when he’s not standing outside mouth agape at the sky. He is an ardent music fan with an insatiable appetite for new albums to listen to and vinyl records to add to his collection. Ross is excited to explore the local music scene of the Two Virginias. He also enjoys playing golf, running, cooking, road-tripping, rooting for an ensemble of North Carolina sports teams, and chatting with friends over a plate of good food and comfortable weather.

If you would like to chat with Ross about the weather, story ideas, or anything else, feel free to reach out at rharris@wvva.com or on Facebook: @rossharriswvva or Twitter: @crhwx_wvva .or at the WVVA Weather Line at 304-324-0691.