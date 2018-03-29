Trainings to spot addiction to begin at Bluefield State College

A regional organization is doing its part to combat the addiction crisis in West Virginia with a training summit.

The first one is being held right here in Bluefield.

The Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia is coordinating several "Screening, Brief, Intervention, and Referral to Treatment" (or SBRIT) trainings across 21 counties.



The trainings will help identify use, early risk and misuse when it comes to addiction.

The summit trainings in our area begin on April 2nd at Bluefield State College's campus in the Tierney Auditorium

From 1 to 4 pm

They free and open to the public but registration is required.



To register visit the link here.