West Virginia Turnpike could get hiked toll prices

The West Virginia Turnpike toll prices may see an increase soon. In fact, the prices may double from $2 to $4.

"The Parkway Authority, via a bill that passed last summer,has the capability of selling a large amount of bonds, and in order to finance those bonds, based upon the bill that was passed, they're gonna have to raise the tolls," said delegate Marty Gearheart.

Some locals are upset with the proposed toll hike.

"I think two dollars is high enough, more or less them trying to raise the prices to four dollars. That's crazy just for driving down the road anyways," said Cory Nickels, a West Virginia native.

However, instead of paying for the hiked toll fees, there would be another option for driver where they would pay a $25 flat fee and receive full access to the turnpike.

"The EZ Pass, by law, cannot exceed 25 dollars per year," Gearheart explained. "I think the Parkways Authority wants to sell a three year package on those to accommodate, but whatever the case may be, the current law states that they cannot exceed 25 dollars per year for anyone in west Virginia or nationwide that wishes to purchase an EZ Pass."

While nothing is set in stone quite yet, the fact that drivers have to pay for tolls is, for some, unfair in itself.

"We have a broken promise here in West Virginia and the West Virginia turnpike is it. It was built on the promise that it would be toll free once it was paid for, that promise was made over 65 years ago, and it doesn't seem like that promise is going to be kept in my lifetime," Gearheart said.

Nothing has been finalized yet, and prices at the tolls still remain at $2.