Graham's Workman heads to Ferrum

The Graham G-Men have added to their list of football players moving on to the play at the next level..today it was Eric Workman's turn to sign the dotted line. Workman will be headed to the division three ranks joining the Ferrum College Panthers, where he also be studying medicine and he says that he is ready to turn the page for the next chapter in his life.



"I'm looking forward to going up there and playing. They went 8-2 last year as a team and they're really an up and coming program. The facilities are really nice up there, so I'm really looking forward to going up there and being able to play under coach Grande up there and have a good time with everybody. They've been talking to me and they've called me a couple of times. I went up there on a visit and just fell in love with it. They were extremely nice and they had a coach show me around the whole place and it was just extremely nice and I loved it," Workman said.