Mercer County Courthouse is increasing the distance for new Adult Entertainment establishments

Mercer County officials are pushing an ordinance that will keep new exotic entertainment establishments further away from children.

Officials say new adult establishments will be required to be 5,280 feet away from places where small children would be attending. Those places listed in the ordinance include churches, parks and schools.

These changes are only for new exotic entertainment companies and the ordinance will grandfather those establishments that previously existed.

President of the Mercer County Commission Gene Buckner feels these restrictions will benefit everyone in Mercer County. "We're just trying to protect our citizens and make the county safe for all that live here," Buckner says.

The next meeting about this ordinance will be on April 10th at 10am.