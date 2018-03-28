2 young children found half a mile from home, mother arrested

Police in Oak Hill have arrested a woman after two young children were found in the middle of a roadway, more than half a mile from home.

The children, ages three and four, were found by a passerby on Oyler Avenue Wednesday. According to Chief M. W. Whisman, Jr., they were not dressed for the weather and didn't have any shoes on. The two kids were taken to county Department of Health and Human Resources.

Kendra McCutcheon, 35, of Oak Hill was charged with two counts of child neglect. The magistrate set bond at $45,000.

Chief Whisman said McCutcheon admitted to "having two narcotics in her system that she did not have a prescription for."

Child Protective Services initiated a "protection plan" for the children.