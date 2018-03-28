Woman escapes house fire in Beckley - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Woman escapes house fire in Beckley

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Beckley.

The call came in just after 2 p.m. to a residence on E street. 

According the resident, she was asleep when the house caught fire and was able to escape safely. No one else was home at the time.

The Beckley Fire Dept. and JanCare Ambulance are on scene.

Right now, there’s no word yet on what started the fire. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.