Woman escapes house fire in Beckley

Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Beckley.

The call came in just after 2 p.m. to a residence on E street.

According the resident, she was asleep when the house caught fire and was able to escape safely. No one else was home at the time.

The Beckley Fire Dept. and JanCare Ambulance are on scene.

Right now, there’s no word yet on what started the fire.