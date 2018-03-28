Wyoming County: Large amount of stolen items recovered, 2 arrested

Deputies have recovered thousands of dollars in stolen items from a residence in Wyoming County.

Offices were tipped off the the home after receiving a information about a stolen chainsaw that was sold. According to Sheriff C.S. Parker, they found an assortment stolen goods, including tools, jewelry, and guns. The items were reported stolen from multiple locations in Raleigh and Wyoming counties.

Thomas Conley Shrewsbury, 26 and Rachel Juanita McComas, 32, both of Stephenson were taken to Southern Regional Jail on charges of burglary, transferring stolen property, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Bond for Shrewsbury was set at $10,000 and bond for McComas was set for $5,000.