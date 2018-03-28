Beckley, Bluefield, Oak Hill, Princeton among top places to reti - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Beckley, Bluefield, Oak Hill, Princeton among top places to retire in state

A new study by a national personal finance company has listed the top ten places to retire in the state of West Virginia.

According to SmartAsset, the City of Princeton is the number one place to spend your golden years. Beckley, Bluefield, and Oak Hill were also ranked among the top spots to retire.

The study used the tax rate, number of docters' offices and opportunities for recreation and social life to come up with the list.

  1. Princeton, WV
  2. Hurricane, WV
  3. Bridgeport, WV
  4. Beckley, WV
  5. Elkins, WV
  6. Buckhannon, WV
  7. South Charleston, WV
  8. Bluefield, WV
  9. Oak Hill, WV
  10. Wheeling, WV

