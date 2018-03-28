Law limiting opioid prescriptions signed in West Virginia - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Law limiting opioid prescriptions signed in West Virginia

Posted: Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) -

West Virginia's governor has signed legislation to limit opioid prescriptions that doctors can prescribe to treat acute pain.

Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday signed the bill that would limit such prescriptions to supplies lasting three, four or seven days, depending on who writes them.

It would also establish protocols for treating chronic pain and coordinate reporting between the state's pharmacy board and physician licensing boards to flag excessive prescriptions.

The law is effective June 7.

Pain medications for chronic pain patients, long-term cancer and hospice patients, or those in a nursing home or other long-term care facility, are unaffected.

West Virginia leads the nation by far in the rate of drug overdose deaths. West Virginia had 872 fatal overdoses last year and a state-record 887 - a rate of 52 per 100,000 residents - in 2016.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.