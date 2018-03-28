Man arrested on cocaine, heroin charges in Fayette County

Deputies in Fayette County have arrested a man on multiple counts of drug trafficking charges after a searching a home in Scarbro.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, 107 grams of crack cocaine, 52 grams of heroin, two handguns, and a large sum of cash were seized at a residence on Washington Street.

The search warrant was obtained "after controlled drug purchases were made by detectives with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force."

Cortney D Shelton, 24, of Chicago was charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics. He was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Shelton was taken to Southern Regional Jail.