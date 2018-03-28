Fayette County Sheriff's Dept. receives gift after search for missing hiker

FAYETTEVILLE, (WVVA) The Fayette County Sheriff's Dept. received a generous donation for their recent efforts in locating a missing hiker.



The deputies were dispatched to assist the National Park Service in locating retired Captain George Gross of the Pittsburgh Fire Department. He had experienced an accident during the hike and died.

Fayette County Sheriff's Lt. Jess R. McMullen of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department along with his bloodhound K-9 partner "Pappy" were called to help search for Captain Gross, who had been missing for more than 48 hours. During the night time tracking effort, Pappy provided McMullen a strong indication at the Endless Wall Trail near the edge of a cliff. The next morning during daylight hours, responders located Mr. Gross's body at this location.



As a result of their efforts, Fayette County deputies were invited to attend a charity hockey game dedicated to Capt. Gross on Saturday between the Pittsburgh Fire Department and the Baltimore City Fire Department in Pennsylvania.



The deputies were surprised with a donation of the $12,000 raised during the game to go to the Fayette County Sheriff's Dept. K-9 unit.



"Without the vigilant efforts given by Lieutenant McMullen and Pappy, due the rugged terrain and remote location where Captain Gross went missing, his body may never have been recovered. Gross's family was extremely grateful for the K-9 Unit's efforts in helping their family gain closure to this tragic event," said Sheriff M.A. Fridley on Thursday.