Greenbrier Co. man arrested after daring to expose himself to GoMart clerk

A Greenbrier County man accepts a dare and lands himself in jail, and now, police have a warrant out for his accomplice.

It happened early Tuesday morning at the GoMart in Rainelle, when 38-year-old John Randolph Novac bet 38-year-old Samuel Lee Cochrum five dollars to enter the store, and completely remove his clothing.

According to a police report, Cochrum accepted Novac's challenge and approached a female employee and exposed himself to her.

Cochrum has been charged with indecent exposure and both defendants are charged with conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor.