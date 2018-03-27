Mercer County will have a trail clean up day

Mercer County is getting involved with keeping the community clean.

The Trail Clean Up Day will be happening on April 7th from 7:30am-12:30pm.

The Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau are welcoming people to participate in this event. They will provide volunteers with clean-up materials and lunch. There will also be a free tour for those volunteering afterward.

The Mud Pit ATV Resort is also involved with this clean-up. You can contact the Mud Pit or Mercer County CVB for any additional information.