Mercer County will have a trail clean up day

By Jennifer Roberts, Multimedia Journalist- Bluefield Newsroom
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Mercer County is getting involved with keeping the community clean.

The Trail Clean Up Day will be happening on April 7th from 7:30am-12:30pm. 

The Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau are welcoming people to participate in this event. They will provide volunteers with clean-up materials and lunch. There will also be a free tour for those volunteering afterward. 

The Mud Pit ATV Resort is also involved with this clean-up. You can contact the Mud Pit or Mercer County CVB for any additional information. 

