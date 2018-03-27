Oakvale Elementary reopens after closing due to power outages - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Oakvale Elementary reopens after closing due to power outages

Posted:
By Jennifer Roberts, Multimedia Journalist- Bluefield Newsroom
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Oakvale Elementary had to cancel classes yesterday after losing electrical service from the snow storm. 

 Staff members say students were excited to return back to classes and get back into their normal routine. 

"We hit the ground running and we're back on schedule," says Racine Stefancic,Title One Reading Specialist for the school. "We're hitting all of our lessons and catching up and making sure our kids are academically where they need to be for the next school year."
 

