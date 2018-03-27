The legacy of Linda Brown matters at a local Historically Black College

Linda Brown was at the heart of a court case that outlawed the segregation of schools. She died yesterday at the age of 76.

Brown vs Board Education overturned a previous court ruling, stating that separate but equal is unconstitutional.

Brown's legacy is seen in Historically Black Colleges, which were created so that African Americans could receive an education.

Bluefield State is one of those schools. It remains an historically black college and continues it's dedication to providing educational opportunities for all students.

"She wanted education and she wanted opportunities," says Rodney Montague, a Bluefield State teacher. "She represented groups of people that want the same things."