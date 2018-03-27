Beckley purse snatcher denied bond - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Beckley purse snatcher denied bond

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Beckley purse snatcher was denied bond in a Raleigh County courtroom on Tuesday. 

Jason Lowe is charged with 54 felonies for assaulting and robbing multiple victims, including an elderly woman, in May of 2017. The charges range from 1st Degree Robbery to Malicious Assault. 

According to Raleigh County Assistant Prosecutor Benjamin Hatfield, Lowe's bond was revoked once before after failing a drug screen. 

Lowe's attorney argued Tuesday for alternative placement at Brian's Safehouse, a recovery center in Mount Hope, until his trial. That request was denied by Judge Andrew Dimlich, citing the severity of the suspect's crimes. 

"We need to start looking at something other than rehabilitation when it's this serious. If it falls into a different category than say a property crime where the victim doesn't mind going to rehab. That's different," added Hatfield. 

Lowe's case is set for a status hearing in April, 2018. Until that time, he will remain in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ). 

