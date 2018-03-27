Several injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Fayetteville - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Several injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Fayetteville

Posted:

A multi-vehicle crash shutdown a section of U. S. Route 19 in Fayetteville for two hours.

Authorities say the crash happened around 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The details are limited. A total of seven people were hurt. Five people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene to evacuate two patients. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The section of Route 19 reopened at 2:03 p.m., however, crews were still on scene collecting information at 3:50 p.m.

The Fayetteville Police Department is handling the investigation with assistance from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.