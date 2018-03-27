Several injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Fayetteville

A multi-vehicle crash shutdown a section of U. S. Route 19 in Fayetteville for two hours.

Authorities say the crash happened around 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The details are limited. A total of seven people were hurt. Five people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene to evacuate two patients. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The section of Route 19 reopened at 2:03 p.m., however, crews were still on scene collecting information at 3:50 p.m.

The Fayetteville Police Department is handling the investigation with assistance from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.