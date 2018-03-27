Two Wyoming County men arrested after a man is recorded being beaten on Snapchat

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) Two men are behind bars after a Wyoming County man was recorded being repeatedly beaten on Snapchat.



Aaron Iric and Josh Allen were arrested on Tuesday. Irick was charged with Kidnapping and Conspiracy, while Allen was charged with Malicious Wounding, Kidnapping, and Conspiracy.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Michael Cochran, the charges stem from an incident last week where Allen repeatedly beat a male victim while another person captured the attacks on Snapchat. Cochran said the video on Snapchat has since been taken off.

Both men are being held in the regional jail system without bond.

The Oceana Police Dept. and Wyoming County Sheriff's Dept. are both taking part in the investigation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------



WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Wyoming County man is in the hospital after being repeatedly beaten this week.



According to Prosecuting Attorney Michael Cochran, charges are forthcoming against multiple individuals who repeatedly beat a man and videotaped the attacks on Snapchat. He said the video on Snapchat has since been taken off.



Right now, the investigation is ongoing.



"The video was linked to Facebook and has been obtained by local authorities of which a current investigation is ongoing in which multiple felonies are expected to be filed in the near future against various individuals. Future details will be released shortly," said Cochran.



The Oceana Police Dept. and Wyoming County Sheriff's Dept. are both taking part in the investigation.