Bluefield police add four patrol dogs to force

Deputies in Mercer County are looking for an armed robbery suspect.More >>
Deputies in Mercer County are looking for an armed robbery suspect.More >>
The City of Bluefield is pleased to announce some new additions to its police family.More >>
The City of Bluefield is pleased to announce some new additions to its police family.More >>
Appalachian Power says about 2,000 customers remain without power in southern West Virginia from a weekend winter storm.More >>
Appalachian Power says about 2,000 customers remain without power in southern West Virginia from a weekend winter storm.More >>
The Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Wise County that ended with one man dead.More >>
The Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Wise County that ended with one man dead.More >>
Princeton's courthouse square welcomes a new addition to the local food scene.More >>
Princeton's courthouse square welcomes a new addition to the local food scene.More >>
Sometimes, we all need a little motivation when it comes to exercise. With a story you'll only see on WVVA, our James McDowell met a young man in Bluefield, who never skips an opportunity to go to the gym... despite what some might see as a handicap.More >>
Sometimes, we all need a little motivation when it comes to exercise. With a story you'll only see on WVVA, our James McDowell met a young man in Bluefield, who never skips an opportunity to go to the gym... despite what some might see as a handicap.More >>