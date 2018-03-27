Bluefield police add four patrol dogs to force

The City of Bluefield is pleased to announce some new additions to its police family.

Meet Thor, Ace, Gregor, and Niko. These pups are known as dual purpose patrol dogs and they are ready to protect and serve citizens of Bluefield.

Gregor is the newest addition to the department. He just had his first big drug bust last Friday. Niko has been on duty for a few months and Gregor had a major bust at the beginning of the year.

“It means 24-hour coverage, said Sgt. B.W. Copenhaver. “[If] someone would have to get called out, it takes time. With this, … we have a quick response.”

The officers pictured with the K-9s are their personal handlers they live and train with.