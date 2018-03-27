WANTED: Armed robbery suspect in Mercer County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WANTED: Armed robbery suspect in Mercer County

Posted:

Deputies in Mercer County are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

The Little General store on Beckley Road in Kegley was robbed Sunday night.

Deputies said the male suspect was wearing dark clothing and had a black and grey bandanna covering his face. 

If you have any information about the robbery, call the Mercer County Sheriff's Office at 304-487-8364. 

