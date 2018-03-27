Officer-involved shooting reported in Wise County

The Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Wise County that ended with one man dead.

According to Corinne Geller with the VSP, the incident began around 6 p.m. Monday on Old Route 610 when a Wise County deputy attempted to pull over "a pickup driving erratically."

After a pursuit, the driver of the pickup truck stopped on the entrance ramp to Route 23. The driver then got out of the truck armed with a shotgun. The deputy shot the man and he died at the scene.

Police have not identified the driver or the deputy involved.

We'll have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.