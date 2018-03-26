New Restaurant Opens in Princeton - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

New Restaurant Opens in Princeton

Posted:
PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -

PRINCETON'S NEW COURTHOUSE SQUARE TODAY SAW THE OPENING OF A WELCOME ADDITION TO THE LOCAL FOOD SCENE.

IT WAS A SOFT OPENING FOR THE PITA PIT.

A FRANCHISE STORE OWNED AND OPERATED BY TWO LOCAL FOLKS. 

THE PITA PIT SPECIALIZES IN MEDITERRANEAN-STYLE CUISINE.

AND EVERYTHING IS SERVED ON THE TRADITIONAL FLAT BREAD.

CO-OWNER DAN WELLS SAYS HE FELT THE TIME WAS RIGHT TO OFFER HEALTHY FARE IN PRINCETON.

THE PRINCETON PITA PIT IS ONLY THE FOURTH TO OPEN IN WEST VIRGINIA.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • New Restaurant Opens in Princeton

    New Restaurant Opens in Princeton

    PRINCETON'S NEW COURTHOUSE SQUARE TODAY SAW THE OPENING OF A WELCOME ADDITION TO THE LOCAL FOOD SCENE. IT WAS A SOFT OPENING FOR THE PITA PIT. A FRANCHISE STORE OWNED AND OPERATED BY TWO LOCAL FOLKS.  THE PITA PIT SPECIALIZES IN MEDITERRANEAN-STYLE CUISINE. AND EVERYTHING IS SERVED ON THE TRADITIONAL FLAT BREAD. CO-OWNER DAN WELLS SAYS HE FELT THE TIME WAS RIGHT TO OFFER HEALTHY FARE IN PRINCETON. THE PRINCETON PITA PIT IS ONLY THE FOURTH TO OPEN IN WEST VIRGINIA.More >>
    PRINCETON'S NEW COURTHOUSE SQUARE TODAY SAW THE OPENING OF A WELCOME ADDITION TO THE LOCAL FOOD SCENE. IT WAS A SOFT OPENING FOR THE PITA PIT. A FRANCHISE STORE OWNED AND OPERATED BY TWO LOCAL FOLKS.  THE PITA PIT SPECIALIZES IN MEDITERRANEAN-STYLE CUISINE. AND EVERYTHING IS SERVED ON THE TRADITIONAL FLAT BREAD. CO-OWNER DAN WELLS SAYS HE FELT THE TIME WAS RIGHT TO OFFER HEALTHY FARE IN PRINCETON. THE PRINCETON PITA PIT IS ONLY THE FOURTH TO OPEN IN WEST VIRGINIA.More >>

  • Mercer County residents without power can get help from two local companies

    Mercer County residents without power can get help from two local companies

    The Tractor Supply Co and the Quality Inn are helping local residents without power stay warm.  Residents can get wood pallets and refuel their propane tanks at the Tractor Supply Co.  The general manager Brad Garrett wants people to be prepared for storms but to know his store can provide supplies to help them make it through this power outage. "We can help maintain their equipment once they do it."  The Quality Inn, located on 136 Ambrose Lane, ...More >>
    The Tractor Supply Co and the Quality Inn are helping local residents without power stay warm.  Residents can get wood pallets and refuel their propane tanks at the Tractor Supply Co.  The general manager Brad Garrett wants people to be prepared for storms but to know his store can provide supplies to help them make it through this power outage. "We can help maintain their equipment once they do it."  The Quality Inn, located on 136 Ambrose Lane, ...More >>

  • Thousands still without power after snow storm

    Thousands still without power after snow storm

    Though we're now 36-hours removed from Saturday's strong snowstorm, many customers around the area are still without power. On Saturday, parts of West Virginia and Virginia received the most snow they've seen since Superstorm Sandy in 2012. 

    More >>

    Though we're now 36-hours removed from Saturday's strong snowstorm, many customers around the area are still without power. On Saturday, parts of West Virginia and Virginia received the most snow they've seen since Superstorm Sandy in 2012. 

    More >>

  • Bluefield kid remains physically active, despite disorder

    Bluefield kid remains physically active, despite disorder

    Sometimes, we all need a little motivation when it comes to exercise. With a story you'll only see on WVVA, our James McDowell met a young man in Bluefield, who never skips an opportunity to go to the gym... despite what some might see as a handicap. 

    More >>

    Sometimes, we all need a little motivation when it comes to exercise. With a story you'll only see on WVVA, our James McDowell met a young man in Bluefield, who never skips an opportunity to go to the gym... despite what some might see as a handicap. 

    More >>

  • Frontier strike over after three weeks of negotiations

    Frontier strike over after three weeks of negotiations

     After three weeks on strike, 1,400 members of the Communications Workers of America will return to work by Wednesday.

    More >>

     After three weeks on strike, 1,400 members of the Communications Workers of America will return to work by Wednesday.

    More >>

  • Beekeepers from across the state converge in Raleigh Co.

    Beekeepers from across the state converge in Raleigh Co.

    Beekeepers from across West Virginia met for the annual West Virginia Beekeepers Association conference at Tamarack in Beckley, the first time in years the event has been held in southern West Virginia.

    More >>

    Beekeepers from across West Virginia met for the annual West Virginia Beekeepers Association conference at Tamarack in Beckley, the first time in years the event has been held in southern West Virginia.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Names of 2 firefighters killed in wreck released

    The Latest: Names of 2 firefighters killed in wreck released

    The Latest on two firefighters who died in an accident while responding to an interstate wreck that killed three other people in West Virginia (all times local):

    More >>

    The Latest on two firefighters who died in an accident while responding to an interstate wreck that killed three other people in West Virginia (all times local):

    More >>

  • FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

    FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

    Sunday, March 25 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-03-25 20:54:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). Sean Ragan, FBI special agent in charge, briefs reporters about a crash at the main gate of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. A 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks and ga...(AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). Sean Ragan, FBI special agent in charge, briefs reporters about a crash at the main gate of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. A 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks and ga...
    Investigators are working around the clock to learn why a 51-year-old man with no known ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks through a major Northern California Air Force base.More >>
    Investigators are working around the clock to learn why a 51-year-old man with no known ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks through a major Northern California Air Force base.More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.