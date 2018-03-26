New Restaurant Opens in Princeton

Though we're now 36-hours removed from Saturday's strong snowstorm, many customers around the area are still without power. On Saturday, parts of West Virginia and Virginia received the most snow they've seen since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.More >>
Though we're now 36-hours removed from Saturday's strong snowstorm, many customers around the area are still without power. On Saturday, parts of West Virginia and Virginia received the most snow they've seen since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.More >>
Sometimes, we all need a little motivation when it comes to exercise. With a story you'll only see on WVVA, our James McDowell met a young man in Bluefield, who never skips an opportunity to go to the gym... despite what some might see as a handicap.More >>
Sometimes, we all need a little motivation when it comes to exercise. With a story you'll only see on WVVA, our James McDowell met a young man in Bluefield, who never skips an opportunity to go to the gym... despite what some might see as a handicap.More >>
After three weeks on strike, 1,400 members of the Communications Workers of America will return to work by Wednesday.More >>
After three weeks on strike, 1,400 members of the Communications Workers of America will return to work by Wednesday.More >>
Beekeepers from across West Virginia met for the annual West Virginia Beekeepers Association conference at Tamarack in Beckley, the first time in years the event has been held in southern West Virginia.More >>
Beekeepers from across West Virginia met for the annual West Virginia Beekeepers Association conference at Tamarack in Beckley, the first time in years the event has been held in southern West Virginia.More >>
The Latest on two firefighters who died in an accident while responding to an interstate wreck that killed three other people in West Virginia (all times local):More >>
The Latest on two firefighters who died in an accident while responding to an interstate wreck that killed three other people in West Virginia (all times local):More >>