Mercer County residents without power can get help from two local companies

The Tractor Supply Co and the Quality Inn are helping local residents without power stay warm.

Residents can get wood pallets and refuel their propane tanks at the Tractor Supply Co.

The general manager Brad Garrett wants people to be prepared for storms but to know his store can provide supplies to help them make it through this power outage. "We can help maintain their equipment once they do it."

The Quality Inn, located on 136 Ambrose Lane, is offering local residents without power a discounted group rate for rooms. According to the general manager Sherry Alford, residents will receive a discounted rate at sixty-five dollars per night. The normal rate would be closer to ninety-dollars.

"I live local so I would hope that if this happened to me someone would help me out to," Alford says. "We know that there are a lot of people without power right now so we want them to have a place to come to."