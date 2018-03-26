Thousands still without power after snow storm

Though we're now 36-hours removed from Saturday's strong snowstorm, many customers around the area are still without power.

On Saturday, parts of West Virginia and Virginia received the most snow they've seen since Superstorm Sandy in 2012. In some areas, more than a foot of snow fell , causing major power outages. Oakvale resident Stevie Blankenship says his home lost power during the storm. "Well, it went out the night before last, about 8:00 pm. We've been running that propane heater, and we got a kerosene heater."

To prevent a buildup of carbon monoxide while they sleep, his family has been shutting off the heaters at night, and piling on the blankets. And in the absence of electricity, they're using alternate means of lighting. "Flashlight and candles."

Mercer and McDowell Counties weren't the only places hit hard by Saturday's snow storm. Here in Giles County, around 5,500 residents are without power. The Narrows Fire Department has opened it's doors to those without power... serving as a warming and charging station, and offering their kitchen for meal prep. Near Pearisburg, the Giles County Wellness Center is allowing those without electricity to come take a nice, hot shower. Assistant Manager Nik Suttles says, "Right, that's exactly right. A warm shower is a lot better than a cold one, haha!"

Back in Oakvale, AEP crews from central-Ohio are assisting with the restoration. Stevie Blankenship asked the workers if they knew when power would be restored. "No, no update..."

AEP released a statement today with expected restoration times for each county. In West Virginia, McDowell and Wyoming Counties have an estimated restoration of Tuesday March 27th by midnight. Mercer County is scheduled for Wednesday March 28th by midnight. Giles, Bland, and Wythe Counties in Virginia are scheduled for Thursday March 29th, also by midnight. AEP is encouraging customers who do not have power to check for an updated restoration time and other information by going to the outage map at www.AppalachianPower.com/outagemap .

