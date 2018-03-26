Bluefield kid remains physically active, despite disorder

Sometimes, we all need a little motivation when it comes to exercise. With a story you'll only see on WVVA, our James McDowell met a young man in Bluefield, who never skips an opportunity to go to the gym... despite what some might see as a handicap.

Meet Joshua Owen. This 20 year old works out regularly at Crossfit Bluefield. His father Terry says that Josh has down syndrome, which is a disorder that Josh was born with. "Within a couple of hours, after he was born, the doctors told us what was going on. When he was born, we were pretty shocked. It was a pretty heavy thing to deal with, but... you just roll with it, and treat him like you would any other kid."

On this particular day, Josh is doing a combination of exercises, which provides a full-body workout. Terry tells us that Josh has been physically active ever since he was a kid. "Well, he's played sports since... like recreational basketball, baseball, and soccer... for a little while. Probably since he was five years old... five or six. I can't remember when we started here. Probably about five years ago, he just started coming once in a while."

Garrett Schilling is one of the coaches at Crossfit, but has known Josh since he was a student-teacher at Graham High School. Schilling says Josh is a phenomenal athlete. "He comes in every week and works hard. We love having him in here. He's one of those guys who just makes the gym fun, and he always puts a smile on your face when you come in here. But the kid can throw some weight around, and it's fun to watch him workout."

After lifting weights for five years, Josh has learned a lot. He was even nice enough to teach this weak journalist how to do a deadlift. I got a quick word with Josh between sets. When asked if he has a lot of fun, Josh responded, "Yeah, fun!!!"

