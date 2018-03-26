Beekeepers from across the state converge in Raleigh Co.

Beekeepers from across West Virginia met for the annual West Virginia Beekeepers Association conference at Tamarack in Beckley, the first time in years the event has been held in southern West Virginia.

Mark Lilly is the president of the Raleigh County Beekeepers Association, and says there's a sweet new deal coming for West Virginians interested in beekeeping.

"We're gong to try and provide an economic benefit for the local folks,” Lilly said. “Those that are brought into the cooperative will be given hives depending on their income. We will work with them to make sure they are successful at keeping them. And then we will purchase the honey so we can sell them at a premium at the larger metropolitan markets.”

A non-profit called "Appalachian Headwaters" is working to put 1,000 hives in 40 different locations, and organizers say the opportunity will be mutually beneficial.

"Beekeeping is a part of agriculture, it is a very important part of helping the southern West Virginia community. the economic benefit is great," Lilly said.

If you're interested in the program or in beekeeping, you're asked to visit www.appheadwaters.org