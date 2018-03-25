Kroger stores host Easter Egg hunt

Today, Kroger stores throughout the area participated in an Easter Egg hunt for kids.

This is the first year the Kroger in Princeton held an Easter Egg hunt. Employees hid eggs throughout 5 different aisles. At least 25 kids were on hand. Those who participated were given a tote bag to put their eggs in, and bunny ears they could wear around their head. Several kids we spoke with say it was a fun experience!

Jordan said, "It was cool!" Zariah said, "It was great!" Jacob, one of their older kids, said "I think they were easy to find, but it was great!" When asked how many eggs she was able to find, Jazoynn replied, "Not very much. I mean, he beat me (pointing to Jacob). But I got seven!"

After the kids were finished, each one also received a free cookie.

